World Fuel Services Co. (INT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on January 6th

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

World Fuel Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. World Fuel Services has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

NYSE INT opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on INT. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.