Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.90.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROST opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.