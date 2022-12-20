Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT (ASX:CQE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04.
About Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT
