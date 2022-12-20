Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Featured Articles

