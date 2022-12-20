CareTrust REIT, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 113.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.
CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $525,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,041,000 after acquiring an additional 192,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
