Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Acme United has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Stock Down 2.0 %

ACU stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $81.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

Institutional

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 3.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acme United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings

ACU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Acme United



Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.



