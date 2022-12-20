Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

12/13/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/6/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/17/2022 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/3/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/2/2022 – Pfizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,994,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 46,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

