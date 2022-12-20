Cousins Properties (CUZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) in the last few weeks:

12/14/2022 – Cousins Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $29.00.

12/13/2022 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Cousins Properties is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00.

11/22/2022 – Cousins Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Cousins Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $28.00.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.