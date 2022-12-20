DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $934,157.82 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $934,157.82 and $140.99 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 44% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00113707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00197590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037416 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,120 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ONIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.