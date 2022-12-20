Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $35.22 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cobak Token token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. The official message board for Cobak Token is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

