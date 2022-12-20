Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

NYSE BXP opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

