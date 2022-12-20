Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.31 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00599017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00274289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00044454 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,258,287 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

