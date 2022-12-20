Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
