Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

