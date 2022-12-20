OMG Network Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $142.29 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00006032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021765 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

