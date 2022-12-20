Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.