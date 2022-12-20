Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN UTG opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

