Compound Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $33.23 or 0.00197590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $241.51 million and $18.35 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00113707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053176 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037416 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

