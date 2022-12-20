Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NBW stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.05.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
