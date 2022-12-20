Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

