DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DTF opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
