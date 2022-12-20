Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00008482 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $71.33 million and approximately $34.50 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.44450929 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $34,791,187.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

