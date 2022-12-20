Grin (GRIN) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $830,276.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00386165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.35 or 0.00858229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00093528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00599017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00274289 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

