Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $85,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI opened at $335.66 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $481.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $342.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.