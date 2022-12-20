Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 444,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,255 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 790,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 32,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

