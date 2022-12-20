Toncoin Price Tops $2.41 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.41 or 0.00014329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.23 billion and approximately $69.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00226703 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

