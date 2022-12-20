Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.32 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $87.01 or 0.00517324 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $225.32 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

