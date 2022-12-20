Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

BSX stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

