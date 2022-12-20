Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Hold

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 746.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.