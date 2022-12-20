Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Affirm stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Affirm has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

