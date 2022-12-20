Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.7 %

GPN stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

