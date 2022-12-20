Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after buying an additional 942,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

