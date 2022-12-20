Cowen Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $309.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $236.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

