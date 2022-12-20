Cowen Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $309.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $234.83 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $236.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

