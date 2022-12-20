The Mercantile Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 191.59 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 278.50 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.63.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,463.56).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.