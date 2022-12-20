Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $175.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.79.
NYSE EFX opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.30. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
