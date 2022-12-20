Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $175.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.79.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $191.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.30. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $295.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

