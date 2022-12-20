Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,000 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 54,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,466,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,906,000 after acquiring an additional 305,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.