Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

LON ADIG opened at GBX 92 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.61 million and a PE ratio of 715.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.51.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

