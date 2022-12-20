British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of GBX 54.45 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,305.74 ($40.16) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,334.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,394.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,405.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BATS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

