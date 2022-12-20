Royal Bank of Canada Lowers RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) to Neutral

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBC. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.98.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

