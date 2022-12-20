Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Performance

EXD stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.