Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Performance

EXD stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

