Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MGU stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
