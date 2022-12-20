Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of MGU stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

