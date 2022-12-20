Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

