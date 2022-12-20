Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,960,176 shares of company stock valued at $94,048,890 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

