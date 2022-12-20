Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

