Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.27% and a negative net margin of 1,741.55%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

