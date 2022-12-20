OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

