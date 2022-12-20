Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/6/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 780 ($9.48) price target on the stock.

11/30/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/30/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/29/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 755 ($9.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 675 ($8.20) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 780 ($9.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($7.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/27/2022 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.17) to GBX 530 ($6.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 650 ($7.90) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 675 ($8.20) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 570 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

10/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 780 ($9.48) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 585 ($7.11) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/25/2022 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 590 ($7.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 680 ($8.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 750 ($9.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/25/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($6.97) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

LON HSBA opened at GBX 500.70 ($6.08) on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 478.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 507.66. The firm has a market cap of £99.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,043.13.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 40,025 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($232,895.71).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

