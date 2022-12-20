Brookstone Capital Management Sells 81,411 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,411 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $151.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

