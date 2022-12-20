Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) recently:

12/15/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/29/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Salisbury Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Salisbury Bancorp Inc alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.