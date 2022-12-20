Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SSO opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

