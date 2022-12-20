Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,966,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,949,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

