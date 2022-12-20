Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $11,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $99.88.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.