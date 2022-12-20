DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Bought by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,280 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises about 6.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of DoubleVerify worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 4.1 %

DV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $40,158.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $40,158.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $136,434.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,709 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

